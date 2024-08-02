Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

US election 2024: Donald Trump and the rise and rise of the Christian nationalists

By David Hastings Dunn, Professor of International Politics in the Department of Political Science and International Studies, University of Birmingham
Speaking to an audience of Christian conservative voters recently, Donald Trump told them: “You got to get out and vote. In four years, you don’t have to vote again. We’ll have it fixed so good, you’re not going to have to vote.”

In typical Trump style, what he meant was not spelled out. Even given an opportunity to row back from his words on Fox News the following day, he refused…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
