Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Olympics 2024: sponsors need to see the benefits of social as well as commercial impact

By David Cook, Senior Lecturer in Marketing, Nottingham Trent University
Steve Bingham, Senior Lecturer in Marketing, Nottingham Trent University
The Olympic Games would be nothing without the thousands of athletes who gather every four years to compete at the very highest level. But nor would it be such a grand spectacle without the companies and brands which stump up the sponsorship to fund it.

Such brands have been competing commercially for more than 100 years. At the first modern games in Athens in 1896, among the companies contributing to the cost was the…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The Caribbean marks Emancipation Day
~ Sunscreens can hurt the marine environment – here’s how to choose one that’s healthy for you and the sea
~ US election 2024: Donald Trump and the rise and rise of the Christian nationalists
~ Double whammy antibiotic makes antibiotic resistance much harder – new study
~ Yazidi genocide a decade on: Iraq camp closures loom, but survivors still live in fear of Islamic State
~ The Higgs particle could have ended the universe by now – here’s why we’re still here
~ China needs to pick a side, and it just might pick the west
~ Southport attacks: what we know about knife crime in the UK and how to solve it
~ Venezuela: Everything you need to know about the precious tally sheets
~ Break dancing used to pride itself on inclusivity – so why is it in the Olympic Games but not the Paralympics?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter