Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Double whammy antibiotic makes antibiotic resistance much harder – new study

By Tom Smith, Professor of Microbiology, Sheffield Hallam University
Most antibiotics are natural products of bacteria and other microorganisms from the environment. They are part of a silent chemical warfare among microorganisms in soils, rivers and seas right now. The fact that they are natural products that have been around for millions of years means that even as we discover new antibiotics, there are probably already microorganisms that are resistant to them.

One of the most effective ways that scientists combat antibiotic resistance is by making semi-synthetic antibiotics. They change the structure of the antibiotic molecules so that they still…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
