Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Yazidi genocide a decade on: Iraq camp closures loom, but survivors still live in fear of Islamic State

By Luke Moffett, Professor of Human Rights and International Humanitarian Law, Queen's University Belfast
Ten years ago, on August 3, fighters from Islamic State (IS) left their bases in Syria and Iraq to attack the Sinjar region of north-western Iraq. Sinjar was home to the Yazidi people, a religious group native to the region. IS saw religious groups like the Yazidi as blasphemous and aimed to wipe them out.

Without much warning, around 350,000 Yazidis were forced to flee their homes and many…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The Caribbean marks Emancipation Day
~ Sunscreens can hurt the marine environment – here’s how to choose one that’s healthy for you and the sea
~ US election 2024: Donald Trump and the rise and rise of the Christian nationalists
~ Olympics 2024: sponsors need to see the benefits of social as well as commercial impact
~ Double whammy antibiotic makes antibiotic resistance much harder – new study
~ The Higgs particle could have ended the universe by now – here’s why we’re still here
~ China needs to pick a side, and it just might pick the west
~ Southport attacks: what we know about knife crime in the UK and how to solve it
~ Venezuela: Everything you need to know about the precious tally sheets
~ Break dancing used to pride itself on inclusivity – so why is it in the Olympic Games but not the Paralympics?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter