Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Southport attacks: what we know about knife crime in the UK and how to solve it

By Sue Roberts, Senior Lecturer Public Management, and Course Leader Masters in Public Administration, University of Portsmouth
The knife attack on a dance class of children in Southport has left the country horrified. We do not yet know much about what happened, but a male aged 17 has been charged with the murder of three girls and ten counts of attempted murder.

Misinformation, distributed via social media, has been linked to serious…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
