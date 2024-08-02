Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Four key things our study of 25 years of data revealed about entrepreneurs in the UK

By Sreevas Sahasranamam, Professor, Adam Smith Business School, University of Glasgow
Mark Hart, Professor of Small Business and Entrepreneurship, Aston University
Over the past 25 years, the world has lived through major shocks from the 9/11 terror attacks to the global financial crisis to COVID. More recently, the UK – like many other countries – has faced a rising cost of living and stagnant growth.

Against this backdrop, we have analysed the past 25 years of data about new business startups from the Global Entrepreneurship Monitor (GEM) annual survey in the UK.

The survey, which has run since 1999, reveals the progress the UK…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Venezuela: Everything you need to know about the precious tally sheets
~ Break dancing used to pride itself on inclusivity – so why is it in the Olympic Games but not the Paralympics?
~ What the 2024 Olympics tells us about global geopolitics
~ The health benefits of seaweed – a bath full of bladderwrack might be just what the doctor ordered
~ Dormice are declining but current nest surveys don’t tell the real story
~ How the last meal of a 3,000-year-old Egyptian crocodile was brought back to life using modern science
~ Sustainability and resilience: What do they mean, and how do they matter for policy?
~ Olympic arson attacks highlight growing danger of low-tech terrorism on public transit systems
~ Trump supporters wasted no time in claiming Kamala Harris is ineligible to be president, but they’re wrong
~ CAPTCHAs: The struggle to tell real humans from fake
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter