Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What the 2024 Olympics tells us about global geopolitics

By Simon Chadwick, Professor of Sport and Geopolitical Economy, SKEMA Business School
Paul Widdop, Associate Professor of Sport Business, Manchester Metropolitan University
From railway sabotage to depictions of the last supper during the opening ceremony, the first week of the Olympics has shown just how fractious our world has become.The Conversation


© The Conversation
