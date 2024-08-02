Tolerance.ca
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
The health benefits of seaweed – a bath full of bladderwrack might be just what the doctor ordered

By Leanne Timpson, Lecturer in Microbiology, Department of Biosciences, Nottingham Trent University
Seaweed, the colourful macroalgae that grows in the ocean, is a food source for marine life and humans. Each type of seaweed has a unique set of nutrients and can boost vitamin and mineral intake if eaten regularly.

Seaweed is widely consumed in Asia, and a staple ingredient in many Japanese, Korean and Chinese dishes. For example, nori is well known as the seaweed used to wrap sushi rolls, while wakame or kelp are often found in comforting ramen noodle dishes. These seaweeds impart an instantly recognisable savoury taste – known as umamiThe Conversation


© The Conversation -
