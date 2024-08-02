Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Trump supporters wasted no time in claiming Kamala Harris is ineligible to be president, but they’re wrong

By Charlie Hunt, Assistant Professor of Political Science, Boise State University
A falsehood once used on Barack Obama – that he wasn’t eligible to be president – is being recycled to challenge the right of Kamala Harris to serve as president.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Venezuela: Everything you need to know about the precious tally sheets
~ Break dancing used to pride itself on inclusivity – so why is it in the Olympic Games but not the Paralympics?
~ Four key things our study of 25 years of data revealed about entrepreneurs in the UK
~ What the 2024 Olympics tells us about global geopolitics
~ The health benefits of seaweed – a bath full of bladderwrack might be just what the doctor ordered
~ Dormice are declining but current nest surveys don’t tell the real story
~ How the last meal of a 3,000-year-old Egyptian crocodile was brought back to life using modern science
~ Sustainability and resilience: What do they mean, and how do they matter for policy?
~ Olympic arson attacks highlight growing danger of low-tech terrorism on public transit systems
~ CAPTCHAs: The struggle to tell real humans from fake
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter