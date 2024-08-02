Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Andy Murray’s skill, tenacity and integrity made him one of the tennis greats

By John William Devine, Senior Lecturer in Ethics, Department of Sport and Exercise Sciences, Swansea University
Following his defeat with partner Dan Evans in the Olympic men’s doubles quarter-finals, Andy Murray has retired from professional tennis after nearly two decades on the circuit. This ends a storied career in which he won three grand slam singles titles (including two Wimbledon championships), reached world number one, won back-to-back Olympic gold medals in singles, and led Great Britain to Davis Cup victory.

From his resumé, it might seem that Murray enjoyed unbridled success, but the first phase of his career, between 2005 and 2012, was defined more by losses than victories. He lost…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
