The deep history of Wales’s National Eisteddfod festival

By Christine James, Emeritus Professor of Welsh, Swansea University
The National Eisteddfod opens its gates in Pontypridd, a few miles north of Cardiff, from August 3 to 10 in 2024. Attracting up to 170,000 visitors, it is probably the largest travelling festival of its kind in Europe.

The Eisteddfod is a celebration of the language, culture and heritage of Wales. More than 1,000 events and activities for all ages across all artistic genres will take place, from modern to traditional music, poetry and literature, art, dance and comedy. There are also activities for children and even a science and…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
