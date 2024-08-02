Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Mozambique’s transgender history is on display in a powerful photo exhibition

By Caio Simões de Araújo, Postdoctoral Curatorial Fellow, Centre for Humanities Research, University of the Western Cape
One of the first queer art exhibitions in Mozambique’s history, Manas has been restaged in Maputo, revealing a little-told history of transgender life.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Andy Murray’s skill, tenacity and integrity made him one of the tennis greats
~ The deep history of Wales’s National Eisteddfod festival
~ Turkey and Armenia resume talks, marking historic diplomatic breakthrough
~ Australia has new health research gender standards – and centuries of inequity to fix
~ It’s tax time and scammers are targeting your myGov account. Here’s how to stay safe
~ Food and exercise can treat depression as well as a psychologist, our study found. And it’s cheaper
~ The Questions is a gorgeous and joyful piece of new Australian musical theatre
~ Former Sea Shepherd captain Paul Watson arrested on a Japanese warrant from 2012 – what next?
~ South African accountancy students struggle to overcome disadvantages: what lecturers can do differently
~ What is ‘slot hoarding’ – and is it locking out regional airlines like Rex?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter