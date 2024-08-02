Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Australia has new health research gender standards – and centuries of inequity to fix

By Bronwyn Graham, Professor of Psychology, George Institute for Global Health
Rachel Huxley, Deakin Distinguished Professor and Executive Dean, Faculty of Health, Deakin University
Severine Lamon, Associate Professor, Nutrition and Exercise Physiology, Deakin University
Sex, gender and sexual orientation shape every aspect of a person’s health and wellbeing. It’s hoped a new statement will balance how these factors are built into research design.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
