Australia has new health research gender standards – and centuries of inequity to fix
By Bronwyn Graham, Professor of Psychology, George Institute for Global Health
Rachel Huxley, Deakin Distinguished Professor and Executive Dean, Faculty of Health, Deakin University
Severine Lamon, Associate Professor, Nutrition and Exercise Physiology, Deakin University
Sex, gender and sexual orientation shape every aspect of a person’s health and wellbeing. It’s hoped a new statement will balance how these factors are built into research design.
© The Conversation
- Friday, August 2nd 2024