Human Rights Observatory

Food and exercise can treat depression as well as a psychologist, our study found. And it’s cheaper

By Adrienne O'Neil, Professor, Food & Mood Centre, Deakin University
Sophie Mahoney, Associate Research Fellow, Food and Mood Centre, Deakin University
Around 3.2 million Australians live with depression.

At the same time, few Australians meet recommended dietary or physical activity guidelines. What has one got to do with the other?

Our world-first trial, published…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
~ Turkey and Armenia resume talks, marking historic diplomatic breakthrough
~ Australia has new health research gender standards – and centuries of inequity to fix
~ It’s tax time and scammers are targeting your myGov account. Here’s how to stay safe
~ The Questions is a gorgeous and joyful piece of new Australian musical theatre
~ Former Sea Shepherd captain Paul Watson arrested on a Japanese warrant from 2012 – what next?
~ South African accountancy students struggle to overcome disadvantages: what lecturers can do differently
~ What is ‘slot hoarding’ – and is it locking out regional airlines like Rex?
~ Save our waves: surfing pumps $2.71 billion into the Australian economy and boosts wellbeing
~ Joanna Murray-Smith’s new adaptation of Uncle Vanya reminds us Chekhov’s play is both timeless and timely

