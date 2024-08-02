Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The Questions is a gorgeous and joyful piece of new Australian musical theatre

By Catherine Campbell, Lecturer, Performing Arts, UniSA Creative, University of South Australia
Van Badham and Richard Wise have created a stunning two-hander about an ultimate first-date disaster, and finding connection despite differences.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Turkey and Armenia resume talks, marking historic diplomatic breakthrough
~ Australia has new health research gender standards – and centuries of inequity to fix
~ It’s tax time and scammers are targeting your myGov account. Here’s how to stay safe
~ Food and exercise can treat depression as well as a psychologist, our study found. And it’s cheaper
~ Former Sea Shepherd captain Paul Watson arrested on a Japanese warrant from 2012 – what next?
~ South African accountancy students struggle to overcome disadvantages: what lecturers can do differently
~ What is ‘slot hoarding’ – and is it locking out regional airlines like Rex?
~ Save our waves: surfing pumps $2.71 billion into the Australian economy and boosts wellbeing
~ Joanna Murray-Smith’s new adaptation of Uncle Vanya reminds us Chekhov’s play is both timeless and timely
~ Save our waves: surfing pumps $2.71 billion into the Australian economy and boosts wellbeing
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter