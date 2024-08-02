Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

South African accountancy students struggle to overcome disadvantages: what lecturers can do differently

By Sedzani Musundwa, Senior Lecturer in Financial Accounting, University of South Africa
In recent decades, student numbers have risen at higher education institutions in many parts of the world. This has opened doors for students who might have been excluded before. These students may be drawn from indigenous groups in formerly colonised areas or part of a foreign minority in a host country.

Many of the students in minority groups


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Turkey and Armenia resume talks, marking historic diplomatic breakthrough
~ Australia has new health research gender standards – and centuries of inequity to fix
~ It’s tax time and scammers are targeting your myGov account. Here’s how to stay safe
~ Food and exercise can treat depression as well as a psychologist, our study found. And it’s cheaper
~ The Questions is a gorgeous and joyful piece of new Australian musical theatre
~ Former Sea Shepherd captain Paul Watson arrested on a Japanese warrant from 2012 – what next?
~ What is ‘slot hoarding’ – and is it locking out regional airlines like Rex?
~ Save our waves: surfing pumps $2.71 billion into the Australian economy and boosts wellbeing
~ Joanna Murray-Smith’s new adaptation of Uncle Vanya reminds us Chekhov’s play is both timeless and timely
~ Save our waves: surfing pumps $2.71 billion into the Australian economy and boosts wellbeing
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter