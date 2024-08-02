Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Joanna Murray-Smith’s new adaptation of Uncle Vanya reminds us Chekhov’s play is both timeless and timely

By Alexander Howard, Senior Lecturer, Discipline of English and Writing, University of Sydney
Virginia Woolf always maintained that, of all of the great writers, the British novelist Jane Austen “is the most difficult to catch in the act of greatness”.

To my mind, the groundbreaking Russian playwright Anton Chekhov gives Austen a close run for her money. He is also, as one tends to find when seeing his work performed live, very hard to get right.

This difficulty stems from the subtlety and nuance of Chekhov’s writing, which, on the surface, appears to trade exclusively in…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ What is ‘slot hoarding’ – and is it locking out regional airlines like Rex?
~ Save our waves: surfing pumps $2.71 billion into the Australian economy and boosts wellbeing
~ The US-Russia prisoner swap shows how journalists risk being used as geopolitical bargaining chips
~ Groundwater plays an invisible role supporting lakes
~ We found opposition to the Voice is linked to poorer Indigenous health. And in some regions, the link is striking
~ Indigenous Australians want a seat at the table when it comes to conservation. Here’s how we might get there
~ Hope or hype? NZ needs to be realistic about the clean energy potential of green hydrogen
~ From ‘teenage pixies’ to a grown woman’s domain – Olympic gymnastics is finally evolving for the better
~ In Fiona McFarlane’s Highway 13, an uncanny restlessness haunts the Australian psyche
~ With Bangladesh on a knife’s edge, trapped Rohingya refugees are forced to turn to people smugglers or violent gangs
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter