Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

We found opposition to the Voice is linked to poorer Indigenous health. And in some regions, the link is striking

By Karinna Saxby, Research Fellow, Melbourne Institute of Applied Economic and Social Research, The University of Melbourne
Luke Burchill, Associate Professor of Medicine and Cardiologist, The University of Melbourne
Yuting Zhang, Professor of Health Economics, The University of Melbourne
Zoe Aitken, Senior Research Fellow in Social Epidemiology, The University of Melbourne
Indigenous Australians living in areas with stronger opposition to the Voice have poorer health and are less likely to access health care.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Groundwater plays an invisible role supporting lakes
~ Indigenous Australians want a seat at the table when it comes to conservation. Here’s how we might get there
~ Hope or hype? NZ needs to be realistic about the clean energy potential of green hydrogen
~ From ‘teenage pixies’ to a grown woman’s domain – Olympic gymnastics is finally evolving for the better
~ In Fiona McFarlane’s Highway 13, an uncanny restlessness haunts the Australian psyche
~ With Bangladesh on a knife’s edge, trapped Rohingya refugees are forced to turn to people smugglers or violent gangs
~ Wildfires can create their own weather, including tornado-like fire whirls − an atmospheric scientist explains how
~ How overcrowding impacts the world’s tourism hotspots
~ Trump is plain ‘weird’: how Kamala Harris’ meme-fied campaign is leveraging social media and Gen Z culture
~ Stigma around same-sex marriage affected Australians’ health. Here’s what happened in your electorate
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter