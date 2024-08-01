We found opposition to the Voice is linked to poorer Indigenous health. And in some regions, the link is striking
By Karinna Saxby, Research Fellow, Melbourne Institute of Applied Economic and Social Research, The University of Melbourne
Luke Burchill, Associate Professor of Medicine and Cardiologist, The University of Melbourne
Yuting Zhang, Professor of Health Economics, The University of Melbourne
Zoe Aitken, Senior Research Fellow in Social Epidemiology, The University of Melbourne
Indigenous Australians living in areas with stronger opposition to the Voice have poorer health and are less likely to access health care.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, August 1st 2024