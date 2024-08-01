Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Hope or hype? NZ needs to be realistic about the clean energy potential of green hydrogen

By Ian Mason, Adjunct Senior Fellow in Renewable Energy Systems Engineering, University of Canterbury
Robert McLachlan, Professor in Applied Mathematics, Te Kunenga ki Pūrehuroa – Massey University
Hydrogen is expected to play an important role in New Zealand’s energy strategy. But the government and industry need to focus on its best uses for decarbonisation.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Groundwater plays an invisible role supporting lakes
~ We found opposition to the Voice is linked to poorer Indigenous health. And in some regions, the link is striking
~ Indigenous Australians want a seat at the table when it comes to conservation. Here’s how we might get there
~ From ‘teenage pixies’ to a grown woman’s domain – Olympic gymnastics is finally evolving for the better
~ In Fiona McFarlane’s Highway 13, an uncanny restlessness haunts the Australian psyche
~ With Bangladesh on a knife’s edge, trapped Rohingya refugees are forced to turn to people smugglers or violent gangs
~ Wildfires can create their own weather, including tornado-like fire whirls − an atmospheric scientist explains how
~ How overcrowding impacts the world’s tourism hotspots
~ Trump is plain ‘weird’: how Kamala Harris’ meme-fied campaign is leveraging social media and Gen Z culture
~ Stigma around same-sex marriage affected Australians’ health. Here’s what happened in your electorate
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter