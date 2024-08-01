Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

In Fiona McFarlane’s Highway 13, an uncanny restlessness haunts the Australian psyche

By Monique Rooney, Senior lecturer in literature, film and new media, Australian National University
The complex, haunting stories in Highway 13 are centred around a series of murders. There are echoes throughout of the ‘backpacker murders’ committed by Ivan Milat.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Groundwater plays an invisible role supporting lakes
~ We found opposition to the Voice is linked to poorer Indigenous health. And in some regions, the link is striking
~ Indigenous Australians want a seat at the table when it comes to conservation. Here’s how we might get there
~ Hope or hype? NZ needs to be realistic about the clean energy potential of green hydrogen
~ From ‘teenage pixies’ to a grown woman’s domain – Olympic gymnastics is finally evolving for the better
~ With Bangladesh on a knife’s edge, trapped Rohingya refugees are forced to turn to people smugglers or violent gangs
~ Wildfires can create their own weather, including tornado-like fire whirls − an atmospheric scientist explains how
~ How overcrowding impacts the world’s tourism hotspots
~ Trump is plain ‘weird’: how Kamala Harris’ meme-fied campaign is leveraging social media and Gen Z culture
~ Stigma around same-sex marriage affected Australians’ health. Here’s what happened in your electorate
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter