Kids’ sport always cancelled due to rain-soaked grounds? Green infrastructure can help
By Jua Cilliers, Head of School of Built Environment, Professor of Urban Planning, University of Technology Sydney
Mehrafarin Takin, PhD student in the School of Built Environment, University of Technology Sydney
As mums, it’s been frustrating to see so many of our kids’ sport matches cancelled due to waterlogged grounds. Research shows how we can tackle this through smarter design and green infrastructure.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, August 1st 2024