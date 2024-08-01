Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Meta just launched the largest ‘open’ AI model in history. Here’s why it matters

By Seyedali Mirjalili, Professor, Director of Centre for Artificial Intelligence Research and Optimisation, Torrens University Australia
Open-source AI models promise a more democratic and transparent future. They can also be open to misuse – and ethical concerns remain.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
More
