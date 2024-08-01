Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Russia: Release of imprisoned activists must mark beginning of turn towards human rights

By Amnesty International
Reacting to the release of 16 individuals from Russian prisons, including Russian human rights defenders, as part of a prisoner swap deal, Marie Struthers, Amnesty International’s Director for Eastern Europe and Central Asia, said: “Today, we share the relief and joy for the release of detained human rights defenders, activists and journalists, who will soon […] The post Russia: Release of imprisoned activists must mark beginning of turn towards human rights appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Southport riots: why social media’s role in unrest is overblown
~ Teachers in England receive 5.5% pay award – here’s what else needs to be done to keep them in schools
~ Why ‘optimistic’ budgets and thinking about unusual expenses could transform your finances
~ Ukraine recap: nearly one-third of the people would now give up land for peace as arrival of first F-16s offer fresh hope
~ Bangladesh protests: brutal security crackdown sparks calls for international probe
~ Girl skateboarders love the sport – but risk sexual harassment and being labelled ‘posers’
~ Olympics 2024 shows the untapped potential of female athletes
~ Castor oil is all the rage among health influencers – what you need to know about this alternative remedy
~ Celebrity Send-Off: the show hoping to get us talking about funerals by getting celebrities to watch their own
~ Oceans without sharks would be far less healthy – new research
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter