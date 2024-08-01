Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Southport riots: why social media’s role in unrest is overblown

By Paul Reilly, Senior Lecturer in Communications, Media and Democracy, University of Glasgow
It is expedient for politicians to blame online platforms rather than acknowledge their role in producing a toxic political discourse.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Russia: Release of imprisoned activists must mark beginning of turn towards human rights
~ Teachers in England receive 5.5% pay award – here’s what else needs to be done to keep them in schools
~ Why ‘optimistic’ budgets and thinking about unusual expenses could transform your finances
~ Ukraine recap: nearly one-third of the people would now give up land for peace as arrival of first F-16s offer fresh hope
~ Bangladesh protests: brutal security crackdown sparks calls for international probe
~ Girl skateboarders love the sport – but risk sexual harassment and being labelled ‘posers’
~ Olympics 2024 shows the untapped potential of female athletes
~ Castor oil is all the rage among health influencers – what you need to know about this alternative remedy
~ Celebrity Send-Off: the show hoping to get us talking about funerals by getting celebrities to watch their own
~ Oceans without sharks would be far less healthy – new research
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter