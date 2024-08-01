Tolerance.ca
Teachers in England receive 5.5% pay award – here’s what else needs to be done to keep them in schools

By Beng Huat See, Professor of Education Research, School of Education, University of Birmingham
Stephen Gorard, Professor of Education and Public Policy, Durham University
Education secretary Bridget Phillipson has accepted recommendations made by the independent School Teachers’ Review Body, giving teachers in England a pay rise of 5.5% from autumn 2024.

The award has been well-received by teachers’ unions – with the clear message that more is expected. Patrick Roach, general secretary of teachers’ union…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
