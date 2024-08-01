Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ukraine recap: nearly one-third of the people would now give up land for peace as arrival of first F-16s offer fresh hope

By Jonathan Este, Senior International Affairs Editor, Associate Editor
News reports this week quoted anonymous sources from the US and Ukraine that the first six F-16 jets had been supplied by the Netherlands to the war-torn country and that more were expected to be supplied by Denmark.

Video footage apparently showing F-16s flying above Ukraine have been doing the rounds. It is thought that the Ukrainian air force will be supplied with 20 of the jets this year of a total of 80 pledged by Kyiv’s western allies.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Russia: Release of imprisoned activists must mark beginning of turn towards human rights
~ Southport riots: why social media’s role in unrest is overblown
~ Teachers in England receive 5.5% pay award – here’s what else needs to be done to keep them in schools
~ Why ‘optimistic’ budgets and thinking about unusual expenses could transform your finances
~ Bangladesh protests: brutal security crackdown sparks calls for international probe
~ Girl skateboarders love the sport – but risk sexual harassment and being labelled ‘posers’
~ Olympics 2024 shows the untapped potential of female athletes
~ Castor oil is all the rage among health influencers – what you need to know about this alternative remedy
~ Celebrity Send-Off: the show hoping to get us talking about funerals by getting celebrities to watch their own
~ Oceans without sharks would be far less healthy – new research
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter