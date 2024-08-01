Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Olympics 2024 shows the untapped potential of female athletes

By Jessica Pinchbeck, Lecturer in Sport and Fitness, The Open University
Candice Lingam-Willgoss, Senior Lecturer in Sport & Fitness, The Open University
With each Olympic Games athletes are expected to break new records. Sport science experts have been speculating for years whether we are reaching the limits of human ability. But they may be overlooking the fields where there’s untapped potential: women’s sports.

The rates of improvements in female athletic performance…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
