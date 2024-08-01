Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Celebrity Send-Off: the show hoping to get us talking about funerals by getting celebrities to watch their own

By Michael Brennan, Professor of Sociology, Liverpool Hope University
In the show Celebrity Send-Off famous people ask a loved one to arrange a funeral for them. It might seem like an odd premise for a show but this three-part mini-series produced by Channel 4 but it wants to inspire some important conversations.

In the first episode, Bez, from the 1990s band Happy Mondays, asks us: “Have you ever thought about planning your own funeral?” As an expert in the social aspects of dying, death and bereavement,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
