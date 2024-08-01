Tolerance.ca
Oceans without sharks would be far less healthy – new research

By Michael Heithaus, Executive Dean of the College of Arts, Sciences & Education and Professor of Biological Sciences, Florida International University
A broad review of shark research shows that sharks play critical roles in keeping ocean ecosystems such as coral reefs and seagrass beds healthy.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
