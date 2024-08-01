Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

7-nation prisoner swap shows how diplomacy, not law, governs exchanges

By William E. Butler, Distinguished Professor of Law, Penn State
The law doesn’t govern political prisoner exchanges. These are political processes done in secret, as governments can agree to whatever deals they want to make − and reject those they don’t.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
