Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A new ‘guest star’ will appear in the sky in 2024 − a space scientist explains how nova events work and where to look

By Vahe Peroomian, Professor of Physics and Astronomy, USC Dornsife College of Letters, Arts and Sciences
Your favorite TV show isn’t the only place where guest stars might appear. Keep an eye on the sky for the second half of 2024 and you might be able to witness a rare astronomical event.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Global: Saudi Arabia bid for the 2034 FIFA World Cup whitewashes human rights record while joint bid for 2030 leaves key gaps
~ Guatemala: Amnesty International declares José Rubén Zamora a prisoner of conscience and demands his release
~ Fightback gains pace against trade deals fossil fuel investors can use to sue countries over climate action – podcast
~ Menopause increases your risk of STIs due to how aging changes your body
~ Robocars promise to improve traffic even when most of the cars around them are driven by people, study finds
~ Wildfires can create their own weather, further spreading the flames − an atmospheric scientist explains how
~ Who will win in Arizona in November? It’s a toss-up − like it has been for years
~ Students gain confidence in US democracy by participating in elections and campaigns for their homework
~ Inside the dark world of dognapping
~ Philosophy is crucial in the age of AI
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter