Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Wildfires can create their own weather, further spreading the flames − an atmospheric scientist explains how

By Kyle Hilburn, Research Scientist in Atmospheric Science, Colorado State University
Fire-produced thunderstorms and tornado-like fire whirls are more common than anyone realized, as high-resolution satellite images and data now show.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
