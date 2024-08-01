Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Philosophy is crucial in the age of AI

By Anthony Grayling, Professor of Philosophy, Northeastern University London
Brian Ball, Associate Professor of Philosophy AI and Information Ethics, Northeastern University London
New scientific understanding and engineering techniques have always impressed and frightened. No doubt they will continue to. OpenAI recently announced that it anticipates “superintelligence” – AI surpassing human abilities – this decade. It is accordingly building a new team, and devoting 20% of its computing resources to ensuring that the behaviour of such AI systems will be aligned with human values.

It seems they don’t want…The Conversation


