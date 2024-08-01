Tolerance.ca
Over half of UK adults will have dental disease by 2050, according to our research

By Amal Elamin, Senior Lecturer in Public Health, University of Greenwich
Oral diseases, such as tooth decay and gum disease, are among the the most widespread chronic illnesses globally – affecting an estimated 3.5 billion people. They pose a significant problem not just because of how common they are, but because they can cause serious health complications.

For instance, untreated oral diseases can lead to pain, infection and potentially even tooth loss. Research also shows gum disease has a bidirectional…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
