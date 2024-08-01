Tolerance.ca
Ghana elections: ethnicity is not allowed in the country’s politics, yet it still helps shape outcomes

By Clement Sefa-Nyarko, Lecturer in Security, Development and Leadership in Africa, King's College London
Ghana, which has more than 70 ethnic groups, has been among the most stable democracies in Africa since 1992. It has achieved this by outlawing the use of ethnicity in party politics. The 1992 constitution bars the explicit use of social identities in party politics. That includes ethnic group names, symbols, colours, or artefacts. Yet, Ghanaian politics is not completely…The Conversation


