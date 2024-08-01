Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Venezuela: International organizations condemn the high levels of violence and repression and demand that the authorities guarantee the right to protest and full respect for the rights to life, personal integrity and freedom

By Amnesty International
In the context of the post-electoral protests in Venezuela and the documented disproportionate use of force by Venezuelan security forces, we, the undersigned organizations, demand respect for and guarantee of the right to freedom of expression, assembly and peaceful protest. We call on the authorities to refrain from criminalizing protest and to comply fully with […] The post Venezuela: International organizations condemn the high levels of violence and repression and demand that the authorities guarantee the right to protest and full respect for the rights to life, personal integrity and…


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Benin: Prisoners penned into overcrowded, dirty cells denied healthcare amid heatwave
~ Taiwan struggles to combat Chinese influence in its generative AI tools
~ The federal government has only ‘noted’ a call to end special schools. What does this mean for students with disability?
~ Praiseworthy makes history: Alexis Wright is the first author to win the Miles Franklin and the Stella Prize for one book
~ How the Olympics opening ceremony triggered a debate on ‘woke ideology’ in France
~ Azerbaijan cancels weddings during COP29
~ Is your smartwatch making you anxious? Wearables can lead people to stress more about their health
~ Smartphones allow us to capture nature like never before – but are they also distorting our view?
~ Iran has vowed ‘harsh punishment’ for Ismail Haniyeh’s killing, but how likely is all-out war with Israel?
~ Rupert Murdoch’s succession plan reveals a lot about his empire – and most of it is not pretty
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter