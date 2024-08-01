Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Benin: Prisoners penned into overcrowded, dirty cells denied healthcare amid heatwave

By Amnesty International
Prisoners in Benin were subjected to filthy, overcrowded cells and denied clean water and medical treatment last year. According to information gathered from health and prison workers, several dozen prisoners died during a seven-month period last year, Amnesty International said today. Amnesty International calls on the authorities in Benin to take immediate and effective measures […] The post Benin: Prisoners penned into overcrowded, dirty cells denied healthcare amid heatwave appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Taiwan struggles to combat Chinese influence in its generative AI tools
~ The federal government has only ‘noted’ a call to end special schools. What does this mean for students with disability?
~ Praiseworthy makes history: Alexis Wright is the first author to win the Miles Franklin and the Stella Prize for one book
~ How the Olympics opening ceremony triggered a debate on ‘woke ideology’ in France
~ Azerbaijan cancels weddings during COP29
~ Is your smartwatch making you anxious? Wearables can lead people to stress more about their health
~ Smartphones allow us to capture nature like never before – but are they also distorting our view?
~ Iran has vowed ‘harsh punishment’ for Ismail Haniyeh’s killing, but how likely is all-out war with Israel?
~ Rupert Murdoch’s succession plan reveals a lot about his empire – and most of it is not pretty
~ Cultural clashes can make it harder for immigrants to parent. Better support can improve their child’s mental health
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter