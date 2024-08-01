Tolerance.ca
Praiseworthy makes history: Alexis Wright is the first author to win the Miles Franklin and the Stella Prize for one book

By Astrid Edwards, PhD Candidate and literary critic, The University of Melbourne
Waanyi writer Alexis Wright and her magnum opus Praiseworthy have made history by winning this year’s Miles Franklin Literary Award. She’s now the first writer to win the Miles Franklin and The Stella Prize (both national literary prizes) for the same work.

It’s also her second Miles Franklin win: her first was for…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
