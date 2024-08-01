Tolerance.ca
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Is your smartwatch making you anxious? Wearables can lead people to stress more about their health

By Caleb Ferguson, Professor of Nursing; Director of Health Innnovations, University of Wollongong
Wearable trackers and monitors (such as smartwatches) are increasingly popular and sophisticated. For people living with heart conditions, they can provide important information, including updates about abnormalities in heart rate and rhythm.

But a recent study published in the Journal of the American Heart Association found using wearables to monitor heart conditions like atrial fibrillation…The Conversation


