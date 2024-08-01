Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Iran has vowed ‘harsh punishment’ for Ismail Haniyeh’s killing, but how likely is all-out war with Israel?

By Ali Mamouri, Research fellow, Middle East Studies, Deakin University
Iran’s new government must balance the need to respond forcefully to an attack on its soil with the desire to pursue diplomatic and economic reforms.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Azerbaijan cancels weddings during COP29
~ Is your smartwatch making you anxious? Wearables can lead people to stress more about their health
~ Smartphones allow us to capture nature like never before – but are they also distorting our view?
~ Rupert Murdoch’s succession plan reveals a lot about his empire – and most of it is not pretty
~ Cultural clashes can make it harder for immigrants to parent. Better support can improve their child’s mental health
~ Artificial intelligence is taking the consulting industry by storm – should we be concerned?
~ Greece: EU Ignores Deteriorating Rule of Law
~ In a historic move, Venezuelans work together to expose Maduro's electoral fraud
~ Taiwan struggles to combat Chinese influence in it’s generative AI tools
~ Nigeria: Authorities must uphold human rights ahead of planned nationwide protests
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter