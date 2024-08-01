Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Greece: EU Ignores Deteriorating Rule of Law

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A woman reads newspaper's headlines referring to the killing of a Greek journalist in Athens on April 10, 2021. © 2021 LOUISA GOULIAMAKI/AFP via Getty Images (Brussels, August 1, 2024) – The European Commission's 2024 Rule of Law Report, published on July 24, 2024, misleads readers about the state of the rule of law in Greece at a time when media freedom and civic space face dire threats and attacks, 14 human rights and media freedom organizations said today.The overly positive account in the report starkly contrasts an alarming reality experienced…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
