Restoring logged forests doesn’t mean locking them up as ‘wilderness’ – it means actively managing them
By Jack Pascoe, Research fellow in ecology and land management, The University of Melbourne
Patrick Baker, ARC Future Fellow and Professor of Silviculture and Forest Ecology, The University of Melbourne
Tom Fairman, Future Fire Risk Analyst, The University of Melbourne
Efforts by First Nations groups to thin dense forest regrowth have come under fire in Victoria. The solution isn’t to restore “wilderness” – it’s to manage Country.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, July 31, 2024