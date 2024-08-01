Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Despair after four years of pressure: how do Olympians deal with disappointment?

By Christopher Mesagno, Senior Lecturer - Sport and Exercise Psychology, Research Fellow - Institute for Health and Sport, Victoria University
Courtney C Walton, Academic Fellow & Psychologist, Melbourne School of Psychological Sciences, The University of Melbourne
Athletes can spend four years preparing for an Olympic or Paralympic games. For those who don’t achieve their goals, the disappointment can be crushing.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ In a historic move, Venezuelans work together to expose Maduro's electoral fraud
~ Taiwan struggles to combat Chinese influence in it’s generative AI tools
~ Nigeria: Authorities must uphold human rights ahead of planned nationwide protests
~ Restoring logged forests doesn’t mean locking them up as ‘wilderness’ – it means actively managing them
~ I heard there’s an aurora coming. How do I check?
~ Are young climate activists finally being heard? Our research shows adults support youth voice to parliament
~ Is the shallow pool in Paris really slowing Olympic swimmers down? Here’s what the science says
~ View from The Hill: Dutton tells Netanyahu he’d improve relations with Israel, as danger for Australians in Lebanon rises
~ India: Repression Persists in Jammu and Kashmir
~ Massive protests erupt again over disputed Venezuelan elections – but they look different this time
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter