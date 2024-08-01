Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Is the shallow pool in Paris really slowing Olympic swimmers down? Here’s what the science says

By Shane Keating, Associate Professor, UNSW Sydney
There has been plenty of rain, sweat and tears shed at the Paris Olympics this week. But the pool at the heart of La Defénce Arena has suffered a drought of world records that has athletes and officials scratching their heads.

After five days, Paris 2024 has seen only a single world record fall in a swimming event. That compares with six new swimming world records set at Tokyo in 2021 and eight at Rio in 2018. Even the much-hyped women’s 400 metre freestyle – billed as the…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ In a historic move, Venezuelans work together to expose Maduro's electoral fraud
~ Taiwan struggles to combat Chinese influence in it’s generative AI tools
~ Nigeria: Authorities must uphold human rights ahead of planned nationwide protests
~ Restoring logged forests doesn’t mean locking them up as ‘wilderness’ – it means actively managing them
~ I heard there’s an aurora coming. How do I check?
~ Are young climate activists finally being heard? Our research shows adults support youth voice to parliament
~ Despair after four years of pressure: how do Olympians deal with disappointment?
~ View from The Hill: Dutton tells Netanyahu he’d improve relations with Israel, as danger for Australians in Lebanon rises
~ India: Repression Persists in Jammu and Kashmir
~ Massive protests erupt again over disputed Venezuelan elections – but they look different this time
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter