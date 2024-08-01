Tolerance.ca
View from The Hill: Dutton tells Netanyahu he’d improve relations with Israel, as danger for Australians in Lebanon rises

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
Peter Dutton has met Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other top figures in a three-day visit to Israel this week that has further underlined the unravelling of bipartisanship towards that country.

The opposition leader spent an hour with Netanyahu, alongside National Security Advisor Tzachi Hanegbi and Minister of Strategic Affairs Ron Dermer.

He also met Israeli President Isaac Herzog and Foreign Minister Israel Katz, as well as visiting the area of the October 7 massacre by Hamas.



As tensions in the Middle East significantly escalate…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation
