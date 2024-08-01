Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

India: Repression Persists in Jammu and Kashmir

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A paramilitary trooper patrols along a deserted road during India's Independence Day celebrations in Srinagar, in Jammu and Kashmir, August 15, 2021. © 2021 Saqib Majeed/SOPA Images/Sipa USA via AP Photo (London) – The Indian government has not restored freedom of speech and association to Jammu and Kashmir five years after revoking the region’s special autonomous status on August 5, 2019, Human Rights Watch said today.The Indian security forces continue to carry out repressive policies including arbitrary detention, extrajudicial killings, and other…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
