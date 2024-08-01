Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Nigeria: Authorities must uphold human rights ahead of planned nationwide protests

By Amnesty International
Ahead of planned nationwide protests in response to food shortages and cost of living crisis, Amnesty International’s Nigeria Director, Isa Sanusi, said: “The Nigerian authorities must ensure that security agencies respect and facilitate the right to peaceful protest, as guaranteed by both the country’s own constitution and human rights treaties including the African Charter on […] The post Nigeria: Authorities must uphold human rights ahead of planned nationwide protests  appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


