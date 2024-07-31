Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Massive protests erupt again over disputed Venezuelan elections – but they look different this time

By Rebecca Hanson, Assistant Professor of Latin American Studies, Sociology and Criminology, University of Florida
Verónica Zubillaga, Associate Professor of Sociology, Simón Bolívar University
Post-election protests are far from uncommon in Venezuela. In 2018, people took to the streets to contest President Nicolás Maduro’s reelection; they did so again in 2019 when the Venezuelan opposition proclaimed National Assembly representative Juan Guaidó as…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
