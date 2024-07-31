Cancer diagnosis can be devastating, but for some it gives permission to live more radically
By Kevin Dew, Professor of Sociology, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
Alex Broom, Professor of Sociology & Director, Sydney Centre for Healthy Societies, University of Sydney
Chris Cunningham, Professor of Maori & Public Health, Te Kunenga ki Pūrehuroa – Massey University
Elizabeth Dennett, Associate Professor in Surgery, University of Otago
Kerry Chamberlain, Professor of Social and Health Psychology, Te Kunenga ki Pūrehuroa – Massey University
Richard Egan, Associate Professor in Health Promotion, University of Otago
A recent study of people diagnosed with cancer shows how the negatives can be balanced by positive life changes – even a rediscovery of joy and opportunity.
