Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Cancer diagnosis can be devastating, but for some it gives permission to live more radically

By Kevin Dew, Professor of Sociology, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
Alex Broom, Professor of Sociology & Director, Sydney Centre for Healthy Societies, University of Sydney
Chris Cunningham, Professor of Maori & Public Health, Te Kunenga ki Pūrehuroa – Massey University
Elizabeth Dennett, Associate Professor in Surgery, University of Otago
Kerry Chamberlain, Professor of Social and Health Psychology, Te Kunenga ki Pūrehuroa – Massey University
Richard Egan, Associate Professor in Health Promotion, University of Otago
A recent study of people diagnosed with cancer shows how the negatives can be balanced by positive life changes – even a rediscovery of joy and opportunity.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Massive protests erupt again over disputed Venezuelan elections – but they look different this time
~ The Jasper fire highlights the risks climate change poses to Canada’s world heritage sites
~ South African model Chidimma Adetshina’s is being attacked on social media, and this is the reason why
~ More Indigenous children are going to preschool, but is this enough?
~ New Closing the Gap data shows more First Nations Australians are in prison. Why?
~ First Nations women are at greater risk of stillbirth. Here’s why – and what we can do about it
~ No longer pale, male and stale: your guide to the 2024 Miles Franklin shortlist
~ Snug but unsafe: your heater may be harming your health. What are your safest choices?
~ How to win on your own terms: Simone Biles claims her eighth Olympic gold on her Paris 2024 ‘redemption tour’
~ When fighting invasive aquatic plants, choose your battles
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter