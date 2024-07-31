More Indigenous children are going to preschool, but is this enough?
By Grace Sarra, Professor, Faculty of Creative Industries, Education and Social Justice, Queensland University of Technology
Marnee Shay, Associate Professor, Principal Research Fellow School of Education, The University of Queensland
The latest Closing the Gap data contains some good news – there is a marked increase in early childhood enrolments for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander children.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, July 31, 2024